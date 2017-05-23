South Roxana man charged with meth possession

SOUTH ROXANA —The South Roxana Police Department obtained charges Monday on Talon Booten for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with no bond.

South Roxana officers went to the 400 block of Southard Avenue in South Roxana on March 25 and conducted a search of Booten’s residence. The police department had received complaints about the high volume of traffic coming in and out of the rental property.

A digital scale, narcotics and paraphernalia were all recovered from inside the residence. Booten was taken into custody released pending lab results. Once lab results were obtained, the charges were filed through the Madison County States Attorney’s Office.

“This is another successful case of the citizens and police department working together to take back our town,” Chief Bob Coles stated in a press release.

