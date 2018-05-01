South Roxana police looking for suspects

SOUTH ROXANA | Four suspects in South Roxana investigations were not in police custody Tuesday afternoon, Police Chief Bob Coles said in a press release.

The South Roxana Police Department responded at 9:05 a.m. April 15 to the 400 block of Missouri Avenue for a stolen vehicle report.

On April 17, Jefferson County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department officers located an abandoned vehicle in Festus.

After further investigation, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review on Timothy “Arlie” Davis, 19, of East Alton, for offenses related to motor vehicles.

A warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest for offenses related to motor vehicle with a bond amount of $60,000. He is not in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Coles said he expects the investigation to result in more charges, including charges against multiple juveniles.

South Roxana police stopped a vehicle for speeding at 12:13 a.m. Feb. 18 on Illinois 111.

The driver, Leann Vaughn, 39, of Roxana, had a revoked driver’s license. She was arrested and transported to the police department for booking.

The officer found suspected hydrocodone pills in her possession, along with suspected cannabis.

Vaughn was processed and released from the South Roxana Police Department until lab results confirmed the controlled substance.

Vaughn was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle, and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

After lab results returned, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. A warrant was issued for Vaughn for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a bond amount of

$15,000. Vaughn was not in custody Tuesday afternoon.

South Roxana police conducted sex offender verification checks at approximately 9 p.m. Feb. 27.

Cameron Hensley, 27, a registered sex offender from Alton, was discovered living in the 900 block of Southard Avenue illegally.

He was taken into custody for the sex offender violation along with two active arrest warrants: a Madison County Sheriff’s Office burglary warrant and an Illinois State Police traffic warrant.

Hensley was lodged for his active warrants. After subpoena records returned, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

A warrant was issued for Hensley’s arrest for unlawful failure to register as a sex offender with a bond amount of $20,000. He was not in custody Tuesday afternoon.

South Roxana police conducted a traffic stop at 12:13 p.m. April 21 for expired registration in the 400 block of Broadway.

The driver, Danny L. Cope Jr., 42, of Alton, had a revoked driver’s license and registration that did not belong on the vehicle. Cope was taken into custody for the offenses.

Cope was issued the following citations: obstructed windshield, unlawful display of registration, driving while license revoked, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Cope was released pending review of his driving record. After further review, it was revealed Cope was felony-eligible for driving while license revoked.

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges.

A warrant was issued for Cope for driving while license revoked and unlawful possession of a stolen license plate with a bond amount of $20,000. Cope was not in custody Tuesday afternoon.

