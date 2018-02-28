South Roxana traffic stops result in drug charges

SOUTH ROXANA — Two suspects are facing felony drug charges after traffic stops, police said Wednesday.

In the first incident, South Roxana police conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious person outside of the American Legion tavern. The car’s passenger, Austin Stewart, 30, who is listed as being homeless in a court document, had an active warrant for his arrest by the South Roxana Police Department for domestic battery. A search of Stewart revealed a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Stewart was taken into custody and lodged at the Madison County Jail for the warrant. The seized items were sent to the crime lab for analysis. The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Stewart’s bail was set at $25,000.

Stewart has since been released from jail and has the active drug warrant out for his arrest.

In the second incident, at 9:35 p.m. Jan. 24 Police Chief Bob Coles, who was off duty, observed a woman inside the Dollar General store who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. The woman left the store and drove away from the lot.

A traffic stop was conducted for a traffic violation. A search of the driver, Kelly Porterfield, 45, of Pontoon Beach, revealed suspected methamphetamine, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia.

Porterfield was taken into custody for the controlled substance and later released pending lab analysis. The South Roxana Police Department presented the case Tuesday to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. A warrant was obtained for $35,000 for the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.