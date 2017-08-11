Springfield woman pleads guilty to area bank robberies

A Springfield woman pleaded guilty Friday to three bank robberies between Jan. 12 and Feb. 9, 2017, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said in a press release.

Adrianna C. Frye-Williamson, 21, faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment on each count. Restitution is mandatory.

The bank robberies occurred Jan. 12 in Springfield, Jan. 20 in Edwardsville on, and Feb. 9 in Glen Carbon. According to court documents, on Jan. 12 Frye-Williamson, wearing a hat and sunglasses, entered the Illini Bank in Springfield and presented a note that stated, “This is a robbery. I have a bomb strapped to me. Large bills only,” or words similar as described by the teller. Wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses, on Jan. 20 she entered the National Bank in Edwardsville and presented a note stating, “This is a robbery. I have a gun – BIG BILLS ONLY.” She entered the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon on Feb. 9 wearing a baseball cap and presented a note indicating that she was committing a robbery and had a gun. The tellers complied in each robbery by handing over money from their teller drawers. The banks were insured by the FDIC at the time of the robberies.

Law enforcement arrested Frye-Williamson on Feb. 10 in Springfield. During a search of her car, the baseball cap worn by Frye-Williamson during the U.S. Bank robbery, and

a note that stated, “This is a robbery, I have a gun,” were located. Law enforcement recovered some of the stolen money during a search of her home. Following advice of rights, Frye-Williamson acknowledged committing the robberies.

Information leading to the charges against Frye-Williamson was obtained in an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

