St. Louis fentanyl dealer gets 9-year federal sentence

A fentanyl dealer from St. Louis was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison.

In a press release Thursday, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said Andre Walker was sentenced for one count of delivery of fentanyl, with three years of supervised release to follow the imprisonment and a $100 special assessment.

Facts revealed in open court at the sentencing and plea hearings established that Walker sold 324.8 grams of fentanyl between August 2016 and April 2017. Agents also discovered a makeshift manufacturing operation at Walker’s home, where he measured fentanyl into individual capsules. Additionally, Walker was arrested in this case while he was in possession of 89.4 grams of pre-packaged fentanyl, more than $3,000 in cash, and a loaded .40-caliber handgun, with a bullet in the chamber and an extended magazine containing 19 bullets. After considering many factors, such as the need to protect the public from dangerous narcotics like fentanyl, the District Court sentenced Walker to 108 months of imprisonment.

The investigation was conducted by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek J. Wiseman prosecuted the case.

