St. Louis man charged in carjacking

WOOD RIVER - A St. Louis man was charged Friday with multiple felonies in a vehicular hijacking.

In a press release, Wood River Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said Ryan R. Larose, 24, of the 3500 block of Kingsland, was charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, all Class X felonies; one count of offenses related to motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony; one count of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class 3 felonies.

According to media reports, on Thursday Larose used a replica gun to force a man in Pontoon Beach to drive him to ATMs to withdraw money. The victim escaped in Wood River, and Larose was driving the victim’s vehicle toward South Roxana when a Hartford officer saw him and began a pursuit. Larose crashed the vehicle in South Roxana and was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Bond was set at $500,000. Larose is in custody at the Madison County Jail.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter