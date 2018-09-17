St. Louis man charged in Wood River Verizon robbery

Mottley

A St. Louis man accused of robbing a Verizon Wireless store while wearing a Hardee’s uniform remained at large Monday.

Ronald D. Mottley, 35, of the 1500 block of Pine Street, was charged with robbery on Monday.

The Wood River Police Department received a report of a robbery from the Verizon Wireless, 623 Wesley Drive, at 11:37 a.m. Friday. The police department received a 911 call from an employee from the store reporting the incident.

The suspect was reported to be wearing a Hardee’s restaurant uniform, hat, and apron. A check of the area was done, but the suspect was not immediately located. A crime scene technician from the Illinois State Police was requested to process the crime scene, and a police canine from the Collinsville Police Department was requested in an attempt to track the suspect.

Investigators with the Wood River Police Department were told the suspect entered the store and made inquiries about iPhones. While the employee was assisting the suspect, he was able take two phones from the employee. He ran from the store. The suspect ran south towards the south end of the business complex.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect through a canvas of area businesses.

The facts of this case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office Monday. The warrant and criminal information was signed by the Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $60,000.

Mottley was not in custody Monday afternoon and police were actively searching for him.

