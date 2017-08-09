St. Louisan charged in North Alton burglaries

ALTON – A St. Louis man was charged Tuesday in a series of burglaries in North Alton.

The Alton Police Department on Wednesday identified the suspect as John R. Beil, 37, who is charged with four counts of residential burglary and two counts of vehicle burglary.

In a release, police said officers responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call from a resident on Hale Drive in Alton.

Apparently, the resident woke up in the middle of the night and discovered an intruder in her home. As she screamed and dialed 911, the intruder fled the residence in an unknown location.

Alton police officers and their K9 unit conducted a track using the police dog, and officers found Beil in a vacant residence on Eugene Street. Beil was arrested and numerous stolen items were located in the vacant residence.

The burglaries occurred in North Alton between July 10 and Aug. 7. The investigation is still ongoing because of the amount of stolen items that police recovered.

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set Beil's bail at $125,000.

