Stealing from seniors

ALTON — Senior Services Plus was hit again by thieves late last week.

This time, the bandits climbed up on the roof of the building at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. and cut the copper components out of 5 of the 10 commercial cooling units. Estimated losses are $50,000 to $60,000.

“The units damaged cool half our building,” Director John Becker said. “While we’re still able to heat the entire facility, if the cooling kicked on, it could cause a fire.”

The theft occurred late Feb. 22 or early Feb. 23, according to Becker, and was discovered Feb. 23.

“This just sucks,” he said. “With the repairs needed now, and all the costs to upgrade our security system, along with paying the $2,500 insurance deductible that goes with making a claim, it cuts into our programming, taking funds away from vital services such as Meals on Wheels and our other senior services.”

The Alton Police Department is investigating the theft. In November, thieves took approximately $2,500 in hydroponic gardening equipment from the agency’s greenhouse. Monsanto has since donated equipment to replace the stolen items.

