Stolen property fraud ringleader sentenced to 14 years

An O’Fallon, Mo., man was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in federal prison for crimes arising from a stolen property fraud ring and a separate case of bank fraud, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce announced.

At his plea hearing on Dec. 6, 2016, Jason J. Parmeley, 43, admitted he was the leader and organizer of a stolen property ring that victimized retailers and equipment rental stores throughout the United States. Specifically, Parmeley admitted he used the internet to obtain credit account numbers that individuals and businesses had with retail stores such as Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Menards, and rental stores, such as SunBelt Rentals. Using this information, he placed orders with the stores in the names, and under the credit accounts, of the individuals and businesses. The items Parmeley ordered frequently consisted of appliances, computers, expensive tools, and construction equipment. Parmeley further admitted that, after he placed the orders, he dispatched drivers to go to the stores and pick up the items. The items were sold at prices substantially below retail. The profits were wire transferred to Parmeley in Mexico. The losses caused by this stolen property ring exceeded $4 million.

Parmeley lived in Mexico and controlled the fraud ring from that country. In late August 2015, Mexican immigration authorities deported Parmeley from Mexico. Parmeley has been in federal custody since that time.

Parmeley also pleaded guilty to a second federal criminal indictment on Dec. 6, 2016. The charges in that case were brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama. In that case, Parmeley was charged with defrauding Regions Bank by electronically redepositing checks that he had previously deposited, and then withdrawing funds from those redeposited checks. Parmeley engaged in this fraudulent scheme from Nov. 20, 2009, through Sept. 20, 2010. As a result of this fraud, Regions Bank sustained a loss of approximately

$174,451. Although the charges in the second indictment originated in Alabama, Parmeley’s guilty plea was made to the Southern District of Illinois court.

At the sentencing hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle sentenced Parmeley to serve 140 months in prison on the convictions arising from the stolen property ring. The judge ordered that Parmeley will serve a consecutive sentence of 28 months on his bank fraud conviction. The judge also ordered Parmeley to pay restitution of approximately $456,882 to the victims of the stolen property ring for the specific losses that could be identified. She directed Parmeley to pay approximately $174,451 in restitution to Regions Bank.

To date, six defendants have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the stolen property conspiracy. James D. Litchfield, 59, owner of Big Jim’s Autorama in Madison, was sentenced on June 7, 2016, to 3 years in prison, and his brother, Ryan P. Litchfield, 37, of O’Fallon, Mo., was sentenced to 1 year in prison. Both of the brothers admitted to receiving large quantities of the stolen property. Shannan M. Flora, 42, of O’Fallon, Mo., and Rigoberto Gutierrez, 28, of Compton, Calif., were both sentenced Oct. 4, 2016, to 15 months in prison. Flora performed a variety of tasks for the conspiracy, including arranging sales of stolen goods. Gutierrez coordinated shipments of stolen goods in California. Russell J. Witt, 34, of Mount Clemens, Mich., was sentenced Oct. 12, 2016, to 12 months in prison. Witt worked as a driver for the conspiracy for more than a year. Sean A. Shields, 48, of Ozark, Mo., also was sentenced Dec. 13, 2016, to 12 months in prison. Shields owned a store in Ozark, Mo., and purchased large quantities of the stolen merchandise.

Six other defendants in the stolen property case were sentenced to terms of probation. They are Nicholas A. Brockman, 20, of Wentzville, Mo.; Benedict G. Pellerito, 56, of Troy, Mo.; Bryce E. Atkinson, 22, of Lake Saint Louis, Mo.; Alice J. Hembree, 44, of Moscow Mills, Mo.; Tony G. Robertson, 45, of O’Fallon, Mo.; and Jessie S. Urias, 38, of Compton, Calif. Brockman, Pellerito, Atkinson, Robertson and Urias all worked as drivers for the conspiracy. Hembree performed administrative and bookkeeping functions for the fraud ring.

The two remaining defendants will be sentenced on the following dates: Steven J. Belcher, 45, of St. Charles, Mo., on June 6 and Angel Speed, 26, on June 22.

The investigation is being conducted by agents from the St. Louis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI has received substantial assistance from state and local police departments, including the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force and the California Highway Patrol. The investigation of the bank fraud scheme involving Regions Bank was conducted by the FBI in Alabama. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Verseman prosecuted the case.

