Stolen vehicle's driver hits another motorist head-on during chase, police say

Martin

A Wood River man was charged Friday in Madison County Circuit Court with two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and offenses relating to motor vehicles.

A release from Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells identifies the suspect as Brandon A. Martin, 19, of the 800 block of State Street.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. Thursday, the Wood River and East Alton police departments were advised a stolen vehicle, reported stolen to the Alton Police Department, was headed in the direction of East Alton and Wood River.

East Alton police spotted the stolen vehicle but lost sight of it around East Alton Avenue, near Grand Avenue in East Alton. Shortly after, Wood River officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle and attempted a stop. Martin, the driver of the stolen vehicle, failed to stop and fled from the officer.

While officers attempted to get Martin to stop, he was unable to negotiate a left-hand turn on Elble Street at Old St. Louis Road. He struck the curb and caused damage to the front wheel. He continued southbound on Old St. Louis Road, until the vehicle approached the intersection of West Ferguson Avenue. A northbound driver stopped for the pursuit in the northbound lane. Martin lost control of the vehicle and hit the northbound driver head-on.

Martin fled the crash but was quickly apprehended two blocks from the scene after a short foot chase. The driver of the struck vehicle had minor injuries She was treated on scene by Wood River Fire Department personnel. She later sought medical treatment at an area hospital. A young child in the victim’s vehicle appeared to be unharmed.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by Associate Judge Janet Heflin. Bond was set at $75,000.

Martin is in custody at the Wood River Jail pending transfer to the Madison County Jail.

