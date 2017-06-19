Store’s employee falsely claims stabbing and robbery, Wood River police say

WOOD RIVER — A Family Dollar employee falsely claimed he was stabbed and robbed and is under arrest pending charges, police said Monday.

According to a press release from Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt, at 9:02 a.m. Monday the Wood River Police Department received a 911 call from an employee of the store at 18 W. Edwardsville Road. The employee stated he was robbed and stabbed on the east side of the building.

The first officer on the scene described the wounds as superficial. Wood River firefighters and emergency medical technicians and Alton Memorial Ambulance personnel treated the patient, who was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

The employee’s description of the suspect was dispatched and police established a perimeter. An Alton K-9 unit responded to assist.

Shortly after the call, evidence was gathered indicating the robbery and stabbing did not occur.

The alleged victim was later interviewed at the hospital and is under arrest pending charges, Bunt said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter