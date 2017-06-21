Suspect in custody in Alton hit-and-run

Police now have a Wood River man in custody after he turned himself in Wednesday in the alleged hit-and-run death in the early morning hours June 12 on East 4th Street.

Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons confirmed that Cody Coughlin, 25, was charged on June 15 with 1 count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class 4 felony, as well as 1 count of reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony. Bond was set at $100,000.

Shortly after 1 a.m. June 12, Alton police responded to a man down in the 600 block of East Fourth Street. Officers found an unresponsive man, identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Casey of Alton, in the road. Rescue and ambulance units responded, but Casey was determined to be deceased.

The initial investigation at the scene, as well as injuries to Casey’s body, were consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Through further investigation, police identified the suspect vehicle and its occupants.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter