Suspect in sex crimes arrested

× Expand Latodd Strong

On July 15, Latodd E. "Boo" Strong was arrested by the Granite City Police Department for an active warrant out of Alton.

The warrant, signed by Judge Kyle Napp, charged Strong with one count of Criminal Sexual Assault, two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, one count of Attempt Criminal Sexual Assault, and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Strong’s bond was set at $250,000, and he remains in custody at the Madison County Jail for these charges.

The Alton Police have completed the investigation on these charges, but are encouraging parents of girls ages 12-16, specifically those who ride Madison County Transit buses or frequent the area surrounding MCT bus stops to talk to their daughters about possible encounters with Strong.

Investigation has revealed that Strong allegedly has used social media to communicate with minor females. His usernames were not identical, but contained a reference to “Boo Strong” in each one.

The Alton Police encourage parents to regularly check all children’s social media accounts to ensure no inappropriate communication has taken place. Specifically, if Boo Strong has contacted you or your child, please take a screen shot of the correspondence and contact Detective Splittorff with the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, ext. 632.