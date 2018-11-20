Suspect threatens shootout after battered relative tries to leave, police say

Naylor

A Wood River man battered a disabled relative and threatened a shootout with police when the victim tried to leave their residence, police said Tuesday.

Paul Anthony Naylor, 30, of the 100 block of North 13th St., was charged Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court with armed violence and aggravated battery after Wood River police investigated a report at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday from a disabled family member of Naylor.

The family member lives at the same address with Naylor. Police say Naylor got upset with the family member and battered the family member. Because the family member is disabled, the incident was charged as an aggravated battery.

When the family member attempted to leave the residence, Naylor came outside with a 9-millimeter handgun and threatened a “shootout” with the police if the police were contacted.

Because of the threat of violence toward law enforcement, the ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) Tactical Response Team was activated. After the police response and negotiations, Naylor was taken into custody at the residence, without incident, at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by Associate Judge Janet Heflin. Bond was set at $200,000. Naylor remains in custody in the Wood River City Jail and will be transferred to the Madison County Jail.