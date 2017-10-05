Suspects face drug charges in South Roxana

× Expand Adams, Bartee, Monigan, Smetana, Westbrook

SOUTH ROXANA — Police Chief Bob Coles on Thursday released information about multiple felony cases in the village, including charges involving heroin possession.

Tyler G. Adams, 20, of the 1200 block of East Ferguson, Wood River, was charged Thursday with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. A court document states Adams possessed less than 200 grams of a substance containing alprazolam on July 26.

Bail was set at $25,000.

James R. Bartee, 54, of the 500 block of 12th Street, Wood River, was charged Thursday with one count of aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony; and one count of driving while license revoked, a Class A misdemeanor. Bartee is accused of driving a 2008 Cadillac on Sept. 5 under the influence of alcohol after previously being convicted or receiving court supervision for driving under the influence.

Bail was set at $50,000.

Roderick T. Monigan, 47, of the 4000 block of Pickett, East St. Louis, was charged Thursday with one count of retail theft under $300 (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. He is accused of taking merchandise from Dollar General, 405 Broadway in South Roxana, on Sept. 9. He was previously convicted of retail theft in Madison County on Oct. 16, 2007.

Bail was set at $15,000.

Lynn M. Smetana, 53, of the 700 block of Connor Street, South Roxana, was charged Thursday with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. She is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin on May 31.

Bail was set at $25,000.

Amy L. Westbrook, 27, of the 700 block of Connor Street, South Roxana, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Court documents state Westbrook on May 31 possessed less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin and less than 200 grams of a substance containing alprazolam.

Bail was set at $20,000.

None of the suspects were in police custody Thursday afternoon.

