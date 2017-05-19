Teen pleads guilty to fatal Granite City shooting

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced a Granite City man pleaded guilty Friday in connection with a 2012 fatal shooting in Granite City.

Mylan T. Newbern, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, a Class M felony, and was sentenced to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“This is a terrible tragedy from start to finish,” Gibbons stated in a press release. “A man lost his life senselessly because of the violent choices of this defendant and his co-defendants. When a 14-year-old makes adult-level dangerous choices, he must suffer the consequences like an adult. This young defendant will be almost 50 years old when he walks out of prison.”

Gibbons commended the work of his prosecutors, victim advocates and support staff, as well as the Granite City Police Department, Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office for their work that led to the case’s successful resolution.

“We would also like to thank members of the victim’s family for their continuous support throughout this lengthy process,” he said. “They remain in our prayers as they continue to cope with the loss of a loved one. Hopefully, justice will provide some comfort.”

Newbern was charged with first-degree murder, residential burglary and attempted armed robbery, stemming from an attempted armed robbery of the victim and a prior burglary of the home of a former police officer from whom the alleged murder weapon was stolen. Police responded to the scene of the shooting following a 9:23 p.m. 911 call from a neighbor. The victim, Charles Weiss, who was in his mid-50s at the time, was found in the yard of a friend’s residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was returning to the residence from a nearby convenience store when he was confronted by the defendant and three co-defendants, who attempted to rob him. During the attempted robbery, Newbern shot him once in the chest. Weiss was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Because of Newbern's age, he was originally charged as a juvenile, but was transferred to adult criminal court on May 9, 2013, by order of the Juvenile Court.

Maximum penalty for murder is 20 to 60 years in prison. Newbern pleaded guilty Friday morning in front of Circuit Judge Kyle Napp, who handed down Newbern’s 30-year prison sentence. Newbern is required to serve 100 percent of the sentence.

