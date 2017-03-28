South Roxana police seek information on hit and run

× Expand The damaged South Roxana Public Works vehicle.

SOUTH ROXANA — The South Roxana Police Department is looking for assistance involving a hit-and-run traffic crash on Friday night.

According to a press release from Police Chief Bob Coles, a South Roxana Public Works truck was parked in the 500 block of Park Avenue. At approximately 2:37 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a vehicle fleeing the scene of the incident.

The suspect vehicle fled prior to the arrival of the police department. Witnesses observed a subject strike the parked truck twice, then flee from the area.

Evidence was recovered from the scene to help identify the type of vehicle involved in the hit and run. The vehicle appeared to be driving south on Roxana Avenue before turning west onto Park Avenue, where it struck the parked vehicle twice.

The suspect vehicle is a truck with extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Roxana Police Department at (618) 254-7460.

