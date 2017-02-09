Three Alton men in custody on felony drug charges

ALTON — Felony charges were filed Wednesday, Feb. 8, against three Alton men following their arrests the day before at a convenience store on Central Avenue.

The Alton Police Department has secured all three men in custody.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued warrants for each of them on Tuesday, with the following charges:

• Brandon E. Blake, 27, of the 1300 block of Rixon Street, aggravated battery (a Class 2 felony), for allegations of shoving and hitting Detective Marcos Pulido of the Alton Police Department, with bond set at $50,000 on that charge. The issued warrant also included charges from alleged incidences in October and November 2016, resulting in two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located within 1,000 feet of a church (Class X felony). The churches where the earlier incidents are alleged to have occurred near included True Church House of Prayer on Pearl Street and Brown Street Baptist Church. Bond for those charges has been set at $100,000.

• Trevon L. Northern, 19, of the 300 block of East Ninth Street, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony), for allegedly possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing alprazolam (Xanax), which is used to treat anxiety and its disorders, and panic disorders. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Eric D. Walker, 25, of the 2400 block of LaSalle Drive, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4), after allegedly possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine. Bond was set at $15,000.

Detectives with the APD, along with other officers, arrested the men on Wednesday afternoon at Cowboy Quik Stop Inc., 835 Central Ave., shortly after 3:45 p.m.

First noting the store had no ties to the suspects or their actions, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons also said that the drug arrests and recent search warrants were a collaborative effort with the APD’s drug unit, which added an extra detective last summer, and tips that are coming in now increasingly from the community itself.

“Over the last year we have seen an increase in calls from the community about drug and other criminal activity,” Simmons said. “I am so very proud of the community for stepping it up and helping the police better our city. We have worked very hard improving relationships between the police and community, and it is obviously bearing fruit now.”

Simmons also said the department will continue working hard on strengthening the relationships between police officers and the community.

“With the right tools and support from the community, we will improve many things in Alton,” he said.

He further noted there is a need for more participation in the department’s problem-solving meetings, which are the third Thursday of even-numbered months at 6:30 p.m. at the APD center on Broadway. He asked that community members attend and address any issues they have in their neighborhoods.

