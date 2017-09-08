Three charged in Alton convenience store shooting

ALTON — The Alton Police Department announced Friday that three men have been charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in reference to a fight that led to shots being fired at 12:17 a.m. Sunday at the Convenience Mart, 911 College Ave.

The investigation revealed that a fight occurred on the store’s parking lot in which the victim, Brandon Yates, sustained injuries from the fight that required further treatment at a St. Louis area hospital. During the fight, several gunshots were fired into the air, but nobody was struck by gunfire. The victim is recovering from the injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s charged the following:

Kevin L. Riddlespriger, 26, of Alton, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery (Class 3 felony).

Randy R. Harris, 37, of Alton, has also been charged with two counts of aggravated battery (Class 3 felony).

Jimaul C. Lockett, 32, of Alton, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 felony).

All three men are not in custody and detectives are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505. The anonymous tip hotline is (618) 465-5948.

