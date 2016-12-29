Three charged in South Roxana stabbing

SOUTH ROXANA – A drug deal gone wrong led to a stabbing Dec. 27, police said Thursday.

In a press release, Police Chief Bob Coles said the South Roxana Police Department received a delayed report Dec. 27 of a stabbing that occurred on Park Avenue earlier in the day. Multiple people witnessed the attack but failed to notify the police. The police were notified after the victim’s father learned about the attack and brought the 20-year-old man to the police department to file a report.

The stabbing victim had a friend drive him to the hospital to be treated for the stab wounds to his back. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Investigation revealed the attack was a retaliatory action against an alleged drug deal gone wrong the night before. The suspects were identified and the case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for review.

Joshua Landry was charged with mob action and aggravated battery; Joshua Brown and Tommy Sykes were charged with mob action.

Landry was taken into custody the night the police learned about the stabbing and is being held in Madison County Jail.

Sykes and Brown were not in custody Thursday afternoon. Brown is staying in Rosewood Heights and Sykes is believed to be hiding with his girlfriend in East Alton.

“I can’t stress the importance of citizens calling the police when they witness a crime,” Coles said. “These injuries could have easily been life-threatening where the victim collapsed on the roadway or en route to the hospital. I don’t believe the victim's friends nor the independent witnesses would like to have the death of a 20-year-old on their mind because they failed to act and notify the police department.

“My officers worked around the clock for two days to be able to present this case to the SA (state's attorney). I hope the citizens realize we need them to work with us in order to help fight the drug problem and the violence that is going on in our streets. My officers are dedicated, but this problem can't be tackled alone.”

