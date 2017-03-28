Three charged in Wood River shooting

WOOD RIVER — Police have obtained charges on three suspects after a shooting and standoff at a Wood River house.

According to a press release from Deputy Chief Dan Bunt, at 10:34 a.m. Monday, the Wood River Police Department received a 911 from a male advising he was shot at inside of a residence near West Penning and Haller.

On officers’ arrival, the complainant advised he went to the residence after communicating with a female on a website. The complainant said he arrived at the residence and money was exchanged for sex in one of the house’s bedrooms. While inside the bedroom for a short time, a black male entered the bedroom and fired a gun in his direction. The male suspect told the complainant to leave the residence, which he did.

After identifying the house, police determined resident Raymond A. Fields has a violent history, including attempted murder and robbery. A female inside the residence was contacted via her cellphone. After approximately 20 minutes, the female exited the residence. The female, later identified as Courtney Womack, was uncooperative and denied Fields was inside the residence.

A short time later another adult female and a young child exited the residence after being told several times over a loudspeaker to do so. This female was identified as Womack’s mother, Michelle Gentry. The child was identified as Womack’s and Fields’ child. Gentry also denied Fields was inside the residence.

After a short standoff, Fields was observed trying to sneak out the back door. He was quickly taken into custody without incident.

Evidence and statements allowed police to obtain a search warrant for the residence. After an extensive search, a weapon was located inside the residence with two extended magazines of ammunition.

The case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. The following charges were authorized: Raymond T. Fields, 40, of the first block of West Penning, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and one count of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony (enhanced 2-10 years in the Department of Corrections). His bond was set at $100,000.

Courtney L.A. Womack, 28, of the same address, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and one count of obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony. Bond was set at $100,000.

Michelle A. Gentry, 51, of the 4000 block of Tarlton Drive, St. Louis, was charged with one count of obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony. Bond was set at $20,000.

The child is in the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

