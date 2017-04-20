St. Louis woman charged with smuggling drugs into jail

EDWARDSVILLE — A St. Louis woman was charged with five felonies Thursday for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Madison County Jail.

Michelle A. Bushue, 25, of the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue, was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of bringing contraband into a penal institution and four felony counts for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office release, at approximately 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, jail deputies became aware of three female inmates in a temporary holding cell who needed medical assistance. The inmates were lethargic and showed symptoms of narcotic intoxication. Emergency medical assistance was immediately requested and all three were transported to a regional hospital, where they were treated for suspected opioid-based overdoses. The three females were treated and released, and are back in the custody of the Madison County Jail on their original unrelated charges.

A thorough investigation was immediately ordered by the sheriff to determine how the inmates came into possession of the narcotics. Investigators with the sheriff’s office have met with and interviewed all the inmates who were in the temporary holding cell at the time of the event. The Illinois State Police Crimes Scene Investigative Unit was called to assist in processing the actual holding cell.

Initial investigative efforts have shown the narcotics were likely smuggled into the holding cell, via a private body cavity by a single inmate, who then shared the narcotics with others in the cell. The investigation has shown that the narcotics never made their way into the jail’s general population and were contained to the temporary holding cell.

Bushue was developed and identified as the person of interest in the investigation, and was in the holding cell at the time of the event. The facts of the investigation were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, which prepared the criminal information and warrant applications against Bushue. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder signed and issued the warrant setting Bushue’s bond at $150,000.

Bushue was originally arrested in St. Clair County on Wednesday morning on an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Madison County. She was transported from St. Clair County to the Madison County Jail, where she was searched by jail deputies and placed in the temporary holding cell at approximately 1:26 p.m.

Court records indicate previous charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, theft and residential burglary.

