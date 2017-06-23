Troy man charged with aggravated home repair fraud

GLEN CARBON — A Troy man defrauded Glen Carbon senior citizens for repair work on a fencing product, Madison County prosecutors say.

According to a Glen Carbon Police Department press release, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Travis Sidney Barton, 36, of the 300 block of Orchard Court, with one count of aggravated home repair fraud, a Class 2 felony punishable by 3-7 years in prison.

Glen Carbon investigators obtained evidence Barton had fraudulently taken currency from a couple in Glen Carbon for repair work on a fencing product, the release states. Barton has been charged previously in Madison County for home repair fraud. He also has been charged with methamphetamine possession and driving with a revoked license, according to court records.

Barton is being held at the Madison County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Glen Carbon investigators ask anyone in the public who has been victimized by Barton in similar cases to immediately contact their local police department.

