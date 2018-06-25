Troy man charged with manslaughter, sexual assault

TROY | Police Chief Brad Parsons has announced the arrest of Brian France, 55, of Troy, on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, involuntary manslaughter, and unlawful restraint. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 500 block of Wren Hill in Troy.

Troy officers were dispatched to the address June 14 for an unresponsive female identified as Brandi Novotny. While attempting to provide emergency medical treatment, it was determined Novotny was deceased. Troy detectives initiated an investigation that indicated a number of questions in the circumstances surrounding Novotny’s death. The scene was secured as members from the Troy Police Department, Madison County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices, and Illinois State Police crime scene personnel conducted the investigation, in consultation with the Madison County State’s Attorney Office.

With the use of cellphone forensics, evidence was recovered showing inappropriate sexual acts. Recovered video shows the victim restrained during these acts. The investigation also determined Novotny died in France’s vehicle.

The Troy Police Department presented the results of the investigation June 22 to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. A felony warrant was issued for Brian France for 12 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and one count of unlawful restraint. France was arrested by the Troy Police Department and is in custody at the Madison County Jail on a $10 million bond.

“The ability for multiple agencies to work together was imperative in bringing justice for this young girl,” Parsons said. “Many investigators and officers put in countless hours to ensure a thorough investigation was completed.”

Aggravated criminal sexual assault is a Class X felony with a sentence of 6-30 years in prison. Criminal sexual assault is a Class 1 felony with a sentence of 4-15 years in prison. Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 3 felony with a sentence of 2-5 years in prison. Unlawful restraint is a Class 4 felony with a sentence of 1-3 years in prison.