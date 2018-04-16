Trucker charged with reckless homicide

EDWARDSVILLE | Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges Monday against Mohamed Y. Jama, 54, in connection with a fatal crash on Nov. 21, 2017, on southbound Interstate 55 in Madison County.

Jama has been charged with four counts of reckless homicide (Class 2 felony) and eight counts of aggravated reckless driving (Class 4 felony). Following an investigation by the Illinois State Police, with assistance from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the U.S. Marshals, charges were filed Monday through the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges allege Jama operated a 2016 Cascadia Freightliner tractor-trailer in a construction zone at a speed which was greater than reasonable and proper, and he failed to reduce speed appropriately to avoid colliding with multiple vehicles within the construction zone. As a result of this collision, Madisen N. Bertels, 17, Hailey J. Bertels, 20, Tori. R. Carroll, 20, and Vivian Vu, 19, were killed, and 11 other individuals sustained injuries.

The maximum penalty for a Class 2 felony is 3-14 years in prison, and the maximum penalty for a Class 4 felony is 1-3 years in prison. Jama turned himself in Monday afternoon. He will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, where he is being held with no bond.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.