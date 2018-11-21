Two accused of sexually assaulting minors

State's Attorney

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced criminal sexual assault charges have been filed against a Bethalto couple for sexually assaulting three minors between 2016 and 2018.

Jeremy D. Leisgang, 29, has been charged with 15 counts of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony) and 11 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (Class X felony). Andrea S. Leisgang, 36, has been charged with eight counts of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony) and four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (Class X felony).

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the defendants had abused three victims at their home beginning in 2016. Because of the age of the victims and the state’s attorney’s desire to maintain their privacy, additional information regarding the victims will not be released.

The penalty for a Class X felony is 6-60 years in prison; 4-15 years in prison for a Class 1 felony. Because he committed the crime against two victims, Jeremy Leisgang will face mandatory natural life in prison if convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Gibbons thanked his staff, the Pontoon Beach Police Department, Bethalto Police Department, Department of Children and Family Services, and the Madison County Child Advocacy center for providing immediate assistance to ensure the safety of all the victims and excellent investigative work on the case.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

