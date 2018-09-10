Two brothers die in stabbing

Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations is investigating a double homicide that took place Sunday at approximately 10:38 p.m.

The location of the double homicide was 585 State Road in Rockbridge and was the result of a stabbing incident. Ronald Plummer, 55, and Billy Plummer, 54, brothers from Rockbridge, were pronounced deceased by the Greene County Coroner’s Office. A suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident.

Rockbridge is a town of about 169 residents on Illinois 267 between Medora and Greenfield in Greene County.

According to an Illinois State Police District 18 press release, no other information was available about the investigation.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter