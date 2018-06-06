Two charged in Granite City armed robbery

GRANITE CITY | An East St. Louis man and a teenager were charged Wednesday with robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.

According to a Granite City Police Department press release, officers responded to the 7-11 store at 1151 Niedringhaus Ave. at approximately 1:58 a.m. May 29 in reference to a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, the store clerk advised two male suspects wearing white t-shirts on their faces and carrying firearms entered the store. They removed an unknown amount of currency from the cash register and fled. No one was injured during the incident.

During the investigation, Granite City police were able to identify the two suspects involved in the armed robbery with the cooperation of the Belleville Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The vehicle the two suspects used to flee the robbery was reported stolen during a carjacking in the city of St. Louis earlier in the evening, according to a press release from the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

After reviewing the facts and circumstances of the investigation, the Madison County States’ Attorney’s Office charged Andre D. King Jr., 20, of the 700 block of N. 38th Street in East St. Louis, with armed robbery, a Class X felony punishable by 6-30 years in prison. The juvenile was charged and petitioned in the juvenile court system. Because he used a firearm, identified as a .38-caliber revolver in a court document, King is eligible for an additional 15-year sentence.

The warrant was presented to Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who set the bail for King at $500,000. King and the juvenile remain in custody at the St. Louis City Police Department pending extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

