Two charged with attempted murder

Two area residents were charged Thursday with attempted first-degree murder in a Collinsville area shooting.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 8500 block of Collinsville Road. The investigating deputies located and detained two men associated with and/or responsible for shooting at an occupied vehicle near the intersection of Collinsville Road and Harvard Place. Both subjects were transported to the Madison County Jail, where they were held pending a review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint were filed against both defendants in connection with the incident. The defendants are identified as Michael J. Merrifield, 32, of the 200 block of South Hesperia Street in Collinsville; and Dalton T. Lemaster, 26, of the 2000 block of Wildwood Drive in Glen Carbon.

Merrifield was individually charged with an additional felony offense of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Both defendants remain in the custody of the Madison County Jail in lieu of $750,000 bail.

