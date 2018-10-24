Two charged with dealing drugs in Wood River

Barnerd and McAdams

Wood River police took two people were into custody Wednesday on felony drug charges.

Police Chief Brad Wells identified the suspects as William J. Barnerd, 52, of the first block of Eckhard; and Kimberly A. McAdams, 45, of the first block of Carstens. Barnerd is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and his bond was set at $80,000; McAdams was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and her bond was set at $80,000.

The charges were brought forth after a drug investigation by the Wood River Police Department’s Drug Unit. Two separate investigations resulted in the charges. The investigations were unrelated to each other.

The criminal charges were issued on Oct. 23 after the facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Search warrants for each defendant’s residence were also prepared. The warrants and criminal informations was presented to the Associate Judge Neil Schroeder and bond was set for each.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the search warrants were executed simultaneously. The search warrants were executed by officers from the Wood River Police Department and the ILEAS Tactical Response Team.

Barnerd was taken into custody at his residence. A female, Rachel D. Thompson, was taken into custody at the residence on an outstanding warrant from the village of Roxana. McAdams was taken into custody at her residence. All of the individuals were taken into custody without incident.

Barnerd and McAdams were taken to the Wood River Police Department pending a transfer to the Madison County Jail.

