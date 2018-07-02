Two charged with domestic battery

Prosecutors filed charges Monday in two domestic battery incidents in Wood River, including cases police say involves a stabbing and animal cruelty.

According to a Wood River Police Department press release, Susan R. Dublo, 58, of the 700 block of State Street, was charged with aggravated domestic battery in Madison County Circuit Court.

At 4:32 p.m. Friday, Wood River officers were dispatched to Dublo’s address. The call came from Dublo’s live-in boyfriend, who reported Dublo stabbed him.

When officers arrived, the victim came outside. His clothing was soaked in blood. The victim had three stab wounds to his torso. After the scene was secured, medical and fire department personnel treated the victim. He was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for his injuries.

The suspect, Dublo, was still present at the scene. Officers were able to determine Dublo and the victim were having a domestic dispute when Dublo used a butcher knife to stab the victim. Dublo was taken into custody. Officers located the knife and retained it as evidence.

Dublo was taken to the Wood River Police Department, where she was held until a formal presentation of the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $50,000.

In another case, Tavian A. Snead, 22, of the 600 block of Colonial Drive, was charged Monday in Madison County Circuit Court with aggravated cruelty to animals and domestic battery.

At approximately 7:10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report from a neighbor about a disturbance at Snead’s address.

It was reported to responding officers that Snead had committed a battery to his live-in boyfriend. Officers learned Snead was upset with a small dachshund puppy at the residence and was holding the dog under running water. The incident with the dog is what led to the domestic battery to the victim.

Officers observed injuries to the victim and saw the dog was lethargic. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. Snead was taken into custody at the scene.

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Schroeder set bond at $40,000.