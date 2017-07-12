Two charged with drug possession in South Roxana

SOUTH ROXANA — Police are looking for two suspects charged with drug possession.

According to a press release from South Roxana Police Chief, on March 8 police made a pedestrian check on Christopher Corwin of South Roxana at the corner of Biltmore and Southard Avenue.

Corwin was sitting on the corner by the stop sign when an officer approached him. He immediately got up and started to walk away from the officer, who noticed Corwin carrying a purple Crown Royal bag when he left the intersection.

Corwin threw the item down and walked away from it.m A search of the abandoned bag revealed it contained a controlled substance, Clonazepan. Corwin was arrested for littering and possession of a controlled substance.

He was later released pending lab results. A warrant was obtained Wednesday for Corwin’s arrest for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a bond set at $10,000.

On March 4, police observed Keith D. Brenner of Alton carrying two jackets in his hand with blood on his face walking east along Madison Avenue.

Brenner, who had been in a fight earlier in the day, waved his arms and flagged down a police officer. The officer noticed Brenner smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and had red glassy eyes and slurred speech. He appeared unstable on his feet, swaying back and forth.

A search of Brenner revealed a switchblade knife and a prescription bottle with less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Brenner refused medical attention and was taken into custody for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Brenner was released pending lab results. After the lab results returned, a warrant was obtained for Keith’s arrest with a bond set at $25,000.

Neither suspect was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter