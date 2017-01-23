Two face meth charges in Wood River

WOOD RIVER — Two suspects are facing drug charges after officers discovered meth labs in a garage.

In a press release, Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Wood River officers responded to an address in the first block of West Beach Avenue to investigate suspicious noises coming from the garage.

Officers were aware of several reports of alleged drug activity at this address. They were also aware of a person living at the address who was wanted on a felony warrant.

On the officers’ arrival they heard a man and woman conversing inside the garage and the officers smelled an odor emitting from the garage that was consistent with the process of methamphetamine production.

The garage was surrounded and one officer announced their presence. The man attempted to flee out the back of the garage. The Wood River K-9 unit was present and he quickly surrendered. The woman allowed officers into the garage.

The officers observed several “shake and bake” meth labs inside the garage. The Illinois State Police Meth Team responded to assist in disposing and gathering evidence.

"Shake and bake" meth cooks use 2-liter soda bottles to manufacture the drug. Law enforcement officials say this method poses more of a danger of explosions than other ways of making the drug.

The suspects were taken into custody. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Crystal L. Sebastian, 30, and Michael S. Butler, 32, both of the first block of West Beach Avenue, with one count of aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, a Class X felony; and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, a Class 2 felony.

Both bonds were set at $150,000. Butler was also arrested on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

