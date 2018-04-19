Two in police custody after Wood River drug raid

WOOD RIVER | Officers and detectives with the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit executed a search warrant at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 400 block of Hamilton Ave.

The search warrant was obtained after a three-month drug unit investigation. As a result of the investigation, felony charges were issued against two individuals. Manuel M. Tomerlin, 56, was charged Wednesday with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Laura J. Peppers, 55, was charged Wednesday with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and unlawful delivery of cannabis.

The apartment building both subjects reside in was under surveillance on Thursday morning. Peppers left her residence and was taken into custody during a traffic stop. She was taken into custody just prior to the execution of the warrant.

Tomerlin was taken into custody as a result of the search warrant. Both subjects were transported to the Wood River Police Department and were booked on the charges.

The controlled substance charges were enhanced, on both individuals, because of the undercover purchases from them being within 1,000 feet of Central Park in Wood River, police said.

The warrant and criminal informations were signed by the Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $80,000 on each suspect.

Both individuals were in custody at the Wood River Police Department and will be transported to the Madison County Jail.

