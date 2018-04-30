Two sentenced for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine

Two Mexican citizens were sentenced Friday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said in a press release Monday.

Christian Renteria-Espinoza, 32, was sentenced to 90 months imprisonment and Raul Salazar-Ortega, 35, was sentenced to 78 months.

Both admitted they were active members of an organization that shipped large quantities of “ice” (99 percent pure meth) from San Diego to the Metro East in 2016. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized 15 pounds of ice in San Diego from Salazar at the time of his arrest.

The investigation which resulted in the arrest and conviction of the two men was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert L. Garrison.

