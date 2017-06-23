Two sentenced for fraudulent Walmart purchases

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two Georgia men were sentenced Friday to more than two years in federal prison for using stolen account numbers at several Southern Illinois Walmarts, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said in a press release.

Samirahdam E. Rolley, 25, of Stone Mountain, was ordered to serve 26 months in federal prison, followed by 4 months of home confinement. Michael A. Gordon, 28, also of Stone Mountain, was sentenced to 25 months in prison. The court also ordered both men to pay approximately $19,939 in restitution to their victims.

In February, Rolley and Gordon pleaded guilty to federal charges of using unauthorized access devices, using counterfeit access devices, and aggravated identity theft. At their plea hearings, Rolley and Gordon admitted they traveled from Georgia to Southern Illinois in early June 2015. During their trip, Rolley and Gordon had in their possession numerous gift cards. The cards’ magnetic strips had been re-encoded with stolen debit card numbers. Some of these debit account numbers were for the accounts of Southern Illinois residents at a local credit union. Rolley and Gordon used the cards to make purchases at area Walmarts, including stores in Cahokia, O’Fallon, Belleville, Highland, Wood River, Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Waterloo and Carlyle. The men’s purchases were debited to the bank accounts of the victims whose debit account numbers had been embedded on the gift cards.

The investigation was conducted by the Springfield Division, Fairview Heights Resident Agency, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Several Metro East police departments assisted the FBI with the investigation, including Carlyle, Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Jerseyville, Waterloo, and Wood River police departments, as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Walmart’s Global Security Department has also provided significant assistance in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Verseman.

