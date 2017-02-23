Washington Park man charged in Alton bank robbery

ALTON — A Washington Park man has been charged in Tuesday’s robbery at the U.S. Bank at 1520 Washington Ave.

Traveonne M. Clark, 31, of the 4300 block of Bunkum Road, was charged Thursday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of financial institution robbery, both Class 1 felonies. A court document states he handed a note to a bank employee indicating he was armed with a bomb or explosive device.

His bail is set at $500,000.

According to court records, Clark was charged Jan. 5 with violating the sex offender registry.

Witnesses reported seeing Clark run across the street from the bank, in the 2900 block of Brown Street, and change clothes. An Alton police officer on the scene immediately gave chase, with Alton’s K-9 unit assisting in the subsequent apprehension of Clark near Mills and Washington Avenue. He was in custody about 20 minutes after the chase began Tuesday.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter