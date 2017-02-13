Springfield woman, 20, charged in two bank robberies

Adrianna C. Frye-Williamson, 20, of Springfield, was charged Saturday with two counts of bank robbery.

The alleged violations took place Jan. 20 in Edwardsville and Feb. 9 in Glen Carbon. The court on Monday ordered Frye-Williamson be detained without bond until a bond hearing Thursday.

The offenses charged in the complaint allege that on Jan. 20, the suspect committed the offense of bank robbery in that by force, violence and intimidation, she took money belonging to National Bank in Edwardsville, and that on Feb. 9, she committed the same offense at the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon.

If convicted, she faces a term in prison of up to 20 years on each count, a fine up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 5 years.

A criminal complaint is a formal charge against a defendant comprising the essential facts constituting the offense charged. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

The cases were investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department, Glen Carbon Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Springfield Police Department. The case is assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Ali Summers.

