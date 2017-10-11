Woman charged with battering children

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas D. Gibbons has filed charges today against an Alton woman for battering three children in her care.

Kristina R. Solorio-Campbell (d.o.b. 09/26/1984) was charged with three counts of Aggravated Battery to a Child, one Class X felony and two Class 3 felonies, after doctors at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis discovered multiple injuries to a four-year-old child’s head and body.

Officers from the Alton Police Department, along with EMS, responded to a report of an injured child at a home located in the 700 Block of Oakwood. The child was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center for further treatment. Following an investigation by the Alton Police Department, it was determined that Solorio-Campbell had assaulted two additional juvenile victims in her care. Due to the age of the victims and the State's Attorney's desire to maintain their privacy, additional information regarding the victims will not be released.

“I want to commend the excellent work of the Alton Police Department and all of the medical personnel involved in bringing this investigation to a quick conclusion,” said State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. “Crimes against children are taken very seriously, and my office is committed to fighting to ensure justice for these young victims.” Gibbons also noted his appreciation to his prosecutors and all of the medical personnel, including those at Alton Memorial and Cardinal Glennon, involved in working on this case.

Maximum penalty for a Class X felony is 6-30 years in prison, and maximum penalty for a Class 3 felony is 2-5 years in prison. Her bond was set at $200,000.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.