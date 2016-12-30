Woman pleads guilty to murder of 2-month-old son in Alton

EDWARDSVILLE — A St. Louis woman pleaded guilty Thursday in the October 2012 death of her 2-month-old son in Alton.

Wallisha S. Bland, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. The defendant was set for trial Jan. 4.

Alton police were dispatched to an apartment at 3210 Belle St. in Alton on Oct. 4, 2012, after a 911 call at 8:28 a.m. Jace R. Gillespie, who was approximately 2 months old, was unresponsive and taken to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, where he was pronounced dead at 10:02 a.m. Following an investigation by Alton detectives and the results of the autopsy, his mother, Bland, was charged with first-degree murder.

At the time of Jace’s death, no immediate cause of death had been determined. However, the autopsy conducted by the Madison County Coroner’s Office showed he died from a skull fracture. Following an investigation by the Alton Police Department, it was determined that on the previous evening, Bland threw her infant son down on the floor, which caused the skull fracture that he died from the next day.

Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe, chief of the Violent Crimes Unit, will be seeking a sentence of 40 years in prison; maximum penalty range for murder is 20 to 60 years in prison. Bland will be required to serve her entire sentence. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Uhe, Assistant State’s Attorney Crowe, the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office for their work in securing Bland’s conviction.

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp accepted Bland’s plea. Bland will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville pending sentencing, which will be scheduled following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.

