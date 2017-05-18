Wood River drug sweep results in charges against 29

WOOD RIVER — After several months of proactive enforcement by officers of the Wood River Police Department, several arrest warrants have been issued for individuals who are charged with possession and delivery of controlled substances and methamphetamine.
Officers of the U.S. Marshals Service, East Alton and Roxana assisted Wood River police on Thursday morning in executing several warrants.
Those charged in the cases were:
Clifford E. Manning, 26, of Wood River, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Hannah K. Roady, 24, of Roxana, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Melynda G. Rusk, 36, of Wood River, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Stephen J. Turnbeaugh, 31, of Wood River, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Beth A. Pettit, 35, of Wood River, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
Christian R. Gordon, 21, of Wood River, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
Charlotte R. Todd, 48, of Wood River, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Natasha N. Mason, 24, of Roxana, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Kandice M. Smith, 23, of South Roxana, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Rebecca A. Sheppard, 32, of Wood River, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
Samantha M. Hamelmann, 25, of East Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Class 2 and Class 3 felonies
Joshua M. Hertfelder, 26, of East Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Melissa L. Holt, 38, of East Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Kayla J. Welch, 22, of East Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Michele L. Scott, 46, of East Alton, has been charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of controlled substance, a Class 2 felony
Meghan D. Tarvin, 20, of Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
Bryan J. Hicks, 32, of Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
Michael S. Suarez, 31, of Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
Emilie M. Bailey, 20, of Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
Amy L. Gray, 37, of Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Craig A. Bass, 28, of Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Jan M. Rose, 33, of Alton, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Michael S. Cummings, 38, homeless, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Cynthia E. Randle, 56, of Edwardsville, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Jasmine N. Louvier, 24, of Edwardsville, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Kyle C. Curtis, 23, of Moro, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
Todd A. Schlechte, 48, of Livingston, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Brian D. Hodge, 30, of Jerseyville, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
Jennifer R. Haneline, 31, of Sawyerville, Ill., has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
The sweep successfully arrested 18 of the above suspects. Those arrested were transported to the Wood River Police Department. If they were unable to post the required bond, they were transported to the Madison County Jail.
When briefed about the warrant sweep, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said she and the City Council are in support of proactive drug enforcement by Wood River Police officers.
"Continued efforts will hopefully deter drug use,” Maguire said.
“We encourage the public to continue to notify the police department of any suspected drug/suspicious activity,” Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said in a press release. “Many of these cases developed from citizens calling in suspicious activity.”