Wood River man charged with five counts of burglary

WOOD RIVER — A Wood River man was charged with five counts of burglary after police responded to a call about the suspect looking at a vehicle.

In a press release, Police Chief Brad Wells said Wood River officers arrested Brian N. Pratt, 36, of the 500 block of Whitelaw Avenue, at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Pershing Ave.

The Wood River Police Department received a call in reference to a suspicious man walking in an alley and looking at a vehicle. Officer J. Buerke and Sgt. T. Gegen responded to the call. They were able to locate the man and identified him as Pratt.

Wells said Pratt had stolen property on his person and had stashed other property from vehicles and a garage he entered without permission. The officers recovered several hundred dollars in property Pratt had taken without permission from the owners in the 300 block of Pershing and 400 block of Grand, both in Wood River.

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office where the charges were issued. Circuit Judge Kyle Napp set bail at $60,000.

Pratt is in police custody.

