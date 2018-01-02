Wood River police release photos of bank robber

WOOD RIVER — Police on Tuesday released surveillance photos from a robbery at U.S. Bank, 1301 E. Edwardsville Road.

In a press release, Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said at approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Wood River Police Department received a 911 call from the bank about the robbery.

An employee reported a black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall; 190 pounds, wearing a black puffy coat with hood, yellow surgical mask and light-colored pants, entered the bank and gave the teller a note. After the suspect received an undetermined amount of cash, he fled northwest from the front of the bank.

Police set up a perimeter and the Wood River police K-9 unit attempted to track the suspect. The track led officers to the northwest near Club Fitness. The track appeared to end in that area.

With assistance of area businesses, the suspect was observed leaving the Club Fitness lot in a small red four-door vehicle, turning south on Illinois 111.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect in this area prior to or after the robbery is asked to call Wood River police at (618) 251-3114.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter