Crisis Food Center in Alton looking for volunteers

ALTON | Crisis Food Center, 21 E. Sixth St., has served as a local food pantry since 1977.

The center gives out a free seven-day supply of food to anyone in need once a month. It also has a basement clothing store called Nearly New, where one can choose up to five free clothing items a day. Teachers, with proper identification, can choose as many items as needed for their students.

The center is seeking volunteers to help sort food, pack bags, and assist clients selecting food and loading the items into their vehicles. It is also seeking volunteers to work in the clothing store.

“If you are looking for a great opportunity to volunteer in the community, this is it,” Crisis Food Center board member Derrick Richardson said. “If you are a business or a company that offers incentives or opportunities to your employees to volunteer in the community, this is it.”

Volunteers are needed to fill spots from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To become a volunteer, stop by the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up a volunteer application. For information, contact Executive Director Nick Kessinger at (618) 462-8201 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the website. Crisis Food Center is non-profit 501(c3) organization.

Volunteers can fill out an application here.

