Crisis Food Center offers free winter apparel

ALTON — Nearly New clothing shop in the basement of Crisis Food Center, 21 E. Sixth St., has free clothing and linen for anyone in need.

An individual can take up to five free items per day. The shop will make an exception to the rule for teachers, with school identification, who want to get items for students.

Items include blankets, hats, scarves, gloves, and coats, among other clothing and linen options.

The shop’s hours vary, so call ahead at (618) 462-8201 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. Crisis Food Center is closed on the weekends, holidays, and when school is canceled because of weather.

“We are dealing with extreme temperatures this winter,” Crisis Food Center board member Derrick D. Richardson said. “A regular winter alone causes enough issues for people trying to keep warm. I’m concerned that people, especially children, don’t have enough items to keep them warm. I’m also concerned for homeless people who are sleeping outside.”

