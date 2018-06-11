Crowder takes leadership role with judges association

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Barbara Crowder was installed as the third vice-president of the Illinois Judges Association during the annual meeting June 1 at Chicago-Kent College of Law in Chicago.

The association, which represents 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges, was founded in 1972 to provide services, support, and education to its member judges and to improve public understanding of the Illinois judicial system.

Crowder has been a judge for almost 20 years and previously served four terms on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Judges Association. She is a past president of the Illinois Judges Foundation and a current board member. She is also a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and is chair of its Civil Practice and Procedure Section Council. She is a member of the Madison County Bar Association. Crowder is the Chair of the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono committee and co-chair of its local Family Violence Prevention Council. She is a speaker for Illinois judicial education programs and at continuing legal education seminars for attorneys.

Crowder has received numerous awards. Most recently, she was named a Distinguished Alumni by the University of Illinois College of Law in April and the Illinois Association of Defense Trial Counsel presented her with a Distinguished Service Award in May.

The Illinois Judges Association also installed other new officers for 2018-19: President James E. Snyder, Cook County; First Vice-President Judge (Ret.) Margaret J. Mullen, Lake County; Second Vice-President Judge Diane M. Shelley, Cook County; Third Vice-President Crowder; Secretary Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke, 1st Appellate District; and Treasurer Justice David Overstreet, 5th Appellate District.

