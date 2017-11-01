Cultivating curiosity

The mission of the Edwardsville Children’s Museum is “to stimulate curiosity and cultivate learning at the age of wonder.”

According to the museum’s executive director, Lindley White, this means providing a learning environment that doesn’t necessarily feel like learning. This environment will expand in the near future thanks to a $9,000 grant from the city of Edwardsville.

The grant is part of the city’s planned use of hotel taxes collected in the community during the year. Three entities identified as part of the city’s Special Parks program – the Edwardsville Children’s Museum, Watershed Nature Center, and Stevenson House – qualify for special projects under the grant program, with a goal of putting the funds back into the community to increase tourism. The special parks designation means the parks are jointly owned. In the case of the museum, it’s operated as a nonprofit organization in a building and on land owned by the city.

“This past month, the city approved grants for us and Watershed,” White said. “As a special park, we must apply for the funds and it needs to be project-specific.” The project submitted by the Edwardsville Children’s Museum was the Discovery Garden, now in the planning and fundraising stage.

The garden will take the museum’s learning experiences outdoors to the grounds surrounding the building.

“The Discovery Garden will allow children to play in areas that will be built from natural materials and designed for little hands and curious minds,” White said.

The garden will feature 14 areas of exploration in areas like music, architecture, theater, art, gardening and fine motor skills, all in a natural setting. The project’s total cost is $150,000. To date, the garden has received support from groups such as Hortica, the Edwardsville Community Foundation and the Junior Service Club, as well as individual community residents.

“We’ve raised just over $50,000 so far,” White said. “The goal is to make an end-of-year push to reach our goal and give us an opportunity to lock the project in at 2017 costs.”

The museum continues its efforts to reach that goal. Individuals and local businesses interested in supporting the project can do so with cash contributions and through their brick paver program.

The museum is celebrating its 14th year in the community. Located in the former Edwardsville Preparatory Kindergarten building at 722 Holyoake Road, just adjacent to the LeClaire ballfield, the museum operates under the guidance of White as executive director, Dr. Abigail Schwent as education director, 12 paid staff members, and more than 200 volunteers, including a Board of Directors headed by Lauren Smith as president.

They offer children, from 18 months to age 12, experiences that are touchable and movable – making learning so fun children may forget they’re learning. The museum will have more than 13,000 visitors through the door in 2017. There are exhibits throughout the building, with two new exhibits planned in the near future.

Admission is $7 per person on a daily basis. There are also memberships available that eliminate the daily admission fee and allow discounts for additional programming throughout the year. They offer programs such as Lap Time, on the first Friday of each month, that brings people in to read children’s stories that align with the month’s holidays. They also offer birthday parties for children.

There are special programs open to members and visitors alike, including the upcoming Thanksgiving Eve Party on Nov. 22, a Gingerbread Workshop on Dec. 9, New Year’s at Noon on Dec. 30, and Frosty’s Winter Break Freebies Dec. 27-29.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It also coordinates its schedule around the Edwardsville School District, opening to coincide with school closures. For information about the full schedule, visit the website.

Anyone interested in learning more about membership, donating to the Discovery Garden, or supporting the museum in another way can visit the website or call (618) 692-2094.

edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org

