Curtain call for Vintage Voices?

× Expand Alton Little Theater President Kevin Frakes and actor Nick Trapp, portraying Robert Wadlow

Edward Lovejoy was only 18 months old when a mob killed his father, famous abolitionist Elijah Lovejoy, and threw his printing press into the Mississippi River.

Lovejoy developed an unusually close relationship with his mother, Celia, as they traveled to California to live following his father’s death.

He decided to come back to the Alton area to study college. He got cholera and liver disease and eventually decided to return to California, but it was here he learned to forgive.

“It wasn’t everyone who did this,” said Lief Anderson, the actor portraying him in Alton Little Theater’s 17th Vintage Voices tour. “It was just one small group that caused all this pain in his life.”

Lovejoy’s story is one of 12 portrayed by actors participating in the tour, dubbed The Lasting Legacy.

The tours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6-7 and 13-14. Tours will leave from the main gate of the Alton National Cemetery on Vine and Fifth every 15 minutes, visiting 8 stops and meeting 11 actors-docents who portray notable figures from Alton’s rich history.

There will be a non-walking brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the theater, with food from My Just Desserts. Only 65 tickets are available.

“This will be the last year Alton Little Theater is producing it,” said Lee Cox, the show’s director. “So I wanted to pull out all the stops. (This is) my most inspirational characters, stories of hope and redemption, and I have incredible actors.

“I think they (the audience) will learn something, but I think they will be very entertained, even entranced by some of the stories,” she said.

Anderson, a Vintage Voices newcomer, is joined by another newbie, Brant McCance. He breathes life into the character based on Dr. Gordon F. Moore, who was responsible for bringing 22 labor unions together for the construction of the 704-acre park at 4550 College Ave.

“He wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer,” McCance said. “He was a well-known and renowned surgeon in the area for a long time. He actually cajoled a lot of it when he was talking about bringing people in and getting the park done. He kind of had a captive audience. A lot of those people who he helped out who had any kind of influence with any kind of construction company or anything: that’s who he pushed a little harder for, to get them to volunteer their time.”

McCance said Moore was told by a banker when he moved to Alton that he would be very successful, and he should give back to the community.

“And he took that to heart,” he said.

The park was named after him shortly after his death, McCance said. It was halfway finished when he passed.

McCance said Moore also had a big white Cadillac and a pet bulldog he cruised around with in the park.

“He saw it as what it was: It’s a place for people to be families and be together,” he said.

Other characters on the tour include Sophie Demuth and Mother Jones, played by Cox; Florence Hayner (Diana Kay), Lucy Haskell (Nadja Kapetanovich), Anson B. Platt (Lorian Warford), Don Alonso Spaulding (Kerry Miller), Mary White Ovington (Gail Drillinger), Robert Charles Goulding (Michael Cox), and ALT founder Dorothy Colonius (Pat Kulish). Robert Wadlow also will make an appearance.

“It has been incredibly inspiring getting to know the gentle soul of Robert Wadlow over the past year,” actor Nick Trapp said. “He was such a positive and humble person, despite his many hardships. It has been an honor to be able to share my interpretation of him with the people of Alton. I just hope I am doing him justice.”

Cox said Wadlow was known as the Gentle Giant, but many people didn’t know how articulate he was.

“He never played a victim,” she said. “He even joined the circus only to support his family, but he couldn’t stand being called a freak. He loved children and he loved having children come up and touch him and talk to him.

“I want them (children) to come with their parents and see that Alton is a very good place to live,” Cox said. “It can be if we all work together.”

Cox is also urging teachers to give extra credit to students who attend Vintage Voices.

The cost of the adult walking tours is $15. Students younger than 18 may attend for $10. Tickets will be available at the Alton Visitors Center and at the main gate of the cemetery at least 30 minutes before the tours begin. Groups of 20 or more may arrange a tour at a specific time by contacting Cox at (618) 531-3777.

The cost for the non-walking tour brunch is $25. Tickets are available through the box office at (618) 462-3205 and website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter