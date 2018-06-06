Cyclists honor fallen heroes

photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager

EDWARDSVILLE | The Law Enforcement United Police Memorial Bicycle Tour made a stop at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Edwardsville on the morning of May 1.

LEU’s mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and remember the survivors left behind.

The group of 25 bicyclists left St. Louis shortly after 6 a.m. and arrived in Edwardsville before 9 a.m. The group comprised 21 federal, state and local law enforcement officers from 12 states as well as 4 family members of fallen officers. Each rider is raising $1,500. The funds are used to help run a summer camp for the children of fallen officers as well as assist in other law enforcement causes.

Wallace Chadwick, national president of the LEU, explained the riders paid their own way to make the 1,200-mile ride, which ended in Washington, D.C.

“The LEU riders will average 115 miles each day on their 11 days of pedaling and participate in over three dozen memorial services at various sheriff and police departments on their route to honor these officers who died in the line of duty,” he said.

Lt. Chris Blair of the Granite City Police Department said just prior to the finish in Washington, D.C., the group met up with other LEU chapters conducting similar rides, growing the final group to 500 riders.

He explained there is no specific personal connection to many of the departments and offices visited along the ride, but that they are simply “part of the same blue family.”

A five-member support team traveled with the riders. Support team members come from all over the country. Venita Baker lives in Tennessee and said she has been involved in support for the event for several years. Her connection with the group is through her husband, a deputy in Warren County, Tenn.

Several dozen local police officers attended the service at the sheriff’s department. Sheriff John Lakin delivered remarks, thanking everyone involved in the effort and noting members of families of fallen officers in attendance.

Members of the families of officers Kyle Deatherage and John Abel were in attendance. Lakin emphasized the value and the importance of the event in remembering the contributions of the officers who lost their lives. Deatherage’s 10-year-old daughter, Kaylee, also spoke to the riders and those gathered at the event, thanking them for their participation.

The ride continued from Edwardsville to Springfield, Ill., and on through Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Roanoke, Va., before reaching its final destination.

